The Killeen Police Department is asking for help in locating a man they say robbed the Family Dollar at 1604 S. Ft Hood St. with a gun Saturday.
According to a post made on KPD's Facebook page, a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants reportedly walked into the store, pointed a gun at employees, demanded money and then fled the scene on foot.
According to the post, the suspect was described as a slim, 6-foot-tall black man.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.