Killeen resident Hasson Kareem Lindsey Jr. apparently was fatally shot July 11 because he carried a large amount of money.
A three-page arrest affidavit obtained by the FME News Service on Monday detailed the shooting death of Lindsey in which three Killeen men were arrested and charged after being stopped in Temple.
Raymond McKinnon Jr., 26, is charged with killing Lindsey, 21, in a black SUV because he had a large amount of money, the affidavit said.
Lindsey told two other suspects in the car — Frankie Nathaniel Boyd III, 23, and Duvalle Sommerville, 24, — that the money was sent to him by his family.
Boyd, who was in the Bell County Jail, sent a message on July 16 to a Temple police officer that he wanted to talk to police about what happened, the affidavit said.
McKinnon was in the front passenger seat of the SUV while Boyd drove, according to Boyd.
Sommerville was in the back-right passenger seat, and Lindsey reportedly got into the vehicle at a Killeen apartment complex. He sat in the back-left passenger seat.
Boyd told Temple police officers that McKinnon pointed a gun at Lindsey and told him to leave his stuff and get out of the vehicle. Boyd said he heard McKinnon say something about “not pulling that” and then heard gunshots. When the shooting stopped, Boyd said he saw McKinnon was shot and the man in the back seat (Lindsey) wasn’t moving and looked like he was dead, according to the affidavit.
McKinnon told Boyd to drive to a rural area in Bell County, where Boyd and Sommerville removed Lindsey’s body from the SUV and left it next to the road, Boyd told officers.
Temple police found Lindsey’s body near Quarry Road, just off Farm-to-Market 439 near Nolanville.
The affidavit doesn’t say why the remaining men in the SUV came to Temple, but that’s when a police officer made the traffic stop for speeding. McKinnon got out of the SUV, said he was shot and collapsed.
Boyd drove away from the scene with Sommerville. McKinnon was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, the affidavit said.
Evidence from scene
After a foot pursuit by Temple officers, Boyd and Sommerville were captured. A bag Sommerville dropped was recovered. Sommerville was searched and had $1,788.11 in his pocket. The bag had two handguns, a black Bersa .380 and a 9mm black Glock 26. The 9mm gun had blood all over it, although both firearms had blood evidence on them, the affidavit said.
The SUV’s front passenger side window was broken out and an officer smelled fresh marijuana coming from inside. That officer photographed the vehicle and seized contraband in plain sight.
The officer saw a small plastic bag containing marijuana in the right-front passenger seat. He also found baggies with a white powder and a crystal-like substance — believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine, respectively. Pills also were recovered.
A forensic detective processed the vehicle for other evidence and believed — because of bullet strikes, projectile recovery and blood patterns — there had been a gunfight in the vehicle. It was determined after looking at the vehicle that another man was shot and possibly killed in the back-left seat.
Hospital video
McKinnon left the Temple hospital at 4:49 p.m. the day after the shooting.
Surveillance video showed a man in a wheelchair being escorted by a woman out of the hospital. An IV bag was still attached to McKinnon, and he never checked out of the hospital, according to the affidavit.
McKinnon left the hospital against medical advice and the Temple Police Department issued a news release about the missing man, then unnamed.
The U.S. Marshals Service located McKinnon in Lawton, Oklahoma, where he fled after leaving the hospital. He was arrested on a Bell County warrant and will be extradited back to Bell County. His bond was set at $1 million by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Boyd and Sommerville both remain in the Bell County Jail.
Boyd’s bonds Monday totaled $103,000 for charges of evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and evading arrest or detention, a misdemeanor.
The bond for Sommerville was $75,000 for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge.
Missing man reported
A Temple Police investigator saw a July 15 news report about a Killeen man reported missing after he was last seen July 10. The investigator contacted the man’s mother, who provided Lindsey’s name and said his girlfriend told her Lindsey left with a large stack of cash.
Sommerville told investigators where to look for Lindsey’s body, He was found July 17 in a ditch along Quarry Road. The body was identified by the victim’s distinct tattoos. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, the autopsy report showed.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Lindsey was a native of Camden, New Jersey, where his funeral and burial will be held. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Friendship Baptist Church with burial following at Harleigh Cemetery.
