A man from Salado was arraigned Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant, a first degree felony, after threatening a Killeen police officer with a knife, police said.
Officers were called last Thursday to investigate a person blocking traffic in a roadway to find Jonathan Milo Perrault, 29, “behaving with a strange behavior by walking by cars, yelling at people, banging on cars and appearing to be intoxicated,” according to the arrest affidavit.
When a KPD officer approached Perrault, police said he pulled a knife from his pocket and threatened to stab her near the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Other officers arrived and Perrault was subdued with a Taser, according to the affidavit.
Perrault remains in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon on bonds totaling $110,000. He also is charged with resisting arrest, search or transport; and evading arrest or detention, both Class A misdemeanors, according to jail records.
In an unrelated case, Daniel Francisco Lopez, 33, of Killeen, was arraigned on Monday by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was in the Bell County Jail on a $40,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.