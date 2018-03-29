A dumpster behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Killeen has become a hot spot for nefarious activities.
“The biggest issue that we have as a business and a store is that people will dumpster dive,” and dump their own garbage in the dumpster, said Salvation Army Maj. David Craddock.
Craddock said people will rifle through the dumpster to see if there are any items worth stealing, while leaving a mess of the trash they discard in the process. That trash oftentimes finds its way into Nolan Creek, just behind the dumpster.
“Our employees have to go out each morning and police this” which causes the Salvation Army to spend more on overhead that would normally be going into the ministry to cover the cost of employee time as well as extra dumping fees for other people’s trash, he said.
Dumpster diving isn’t the only issue that has been reported or caught on cameras installed for surveillance.
“They have used it (the dumpster) as a toilet at times,” said Craddock.
Sexual encounters, drug dealing, and homeless people sleeping in the dumpster have also been reported.
Residents nearby have taken up issue with the dumpster and the activities that go on near it.
Craddock said that one neighbor in particular has been vocal about his complaints to the Salvation Army and has requested that the dumpster be moved to avoid further witness to unsavory activities.
The Salvation Army has responded in a number of different ways to try to deter the activities.
It has tried different locations for the dumpster on the property, but found that the current location near the shipping and receiving dock is best.
The Salvation Army is also currently communicating with the city and waste management to look for other solutions to the issue that are cost effective. In the mean time, installation of “no dumping” signs have done little to deter visitors, as those have been stolen off the property, and there are already lights and surveillance cameras installed overlooking the dumpster as well, said Craddock.
“We feel we’re not responsible for the actions of the other citizens who are willing to break the law,” he said. “It’s an ongoing problem.”
Those who are caught on tape engaging in criminal activity have been turned over to the police in the hopes of identification.
Craddock encourages those that have information, or are witness to criminal activity near the dumpster, to contact the police.
“If people will speak up, if people will identify these people, if they notify the police…then it can be dealt with,” said Craddock. “It’s people who live in these areas who are coming and causing the damage.”
