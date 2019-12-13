Salvation Army bell ringer

Ariana McMaster, 19, stands by her Salvation Army red kettle Thursday, Dec. 5, 2014 at Hobby Lobby, as she sings and rings her bell.

 Bryan Correira | Herald

The Salvation Army red donation kettle at the Walmart on Lowe’s Boulevard in Killeen was stolen around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to an email from Lt. Chantel Millin, an officer with the local Salvation Army.

The bellringer was not injured during the robbery and it is unknown how much money was in the kettle at the time of the robbery, according to the email.

