Police responded to a robbery call at Sam Food Mart in Harker Heights near 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the Harker Heights Police Department.
A store attendant said a man entered the store in the 2300 block of Indian Trail, and, moments later, displayed a handgun, according to police. The suspect pointed the weapon at the attendant and demanded cash from the cash register, police say, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
Police say surveillance footage shows the suspect to be a medium-sized black male with a mustache and beard, possibly in his 30s. He was described as approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall, and about 190 to 200 pounds.
He was wearing a black beanie cap and a black coat, according to police.
The reported robbery is the second to occur in Harker Heights within two days. Harker Heights police are also searching for a suspect in a gas station robbery Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
It is unknown whether the same man is suspected to be involved in both incidents.
The Harker Heights Police Department is continuing with the investigation. Anyone having information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
