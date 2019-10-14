Hallmark shooting

Killeen Police Department officers were outside Bridgewater Retreat Apartments on Sunday night calling for "Mr. Nance" to come outside with his hands up. Nathan Erick Nance, 43, has been named as the suspect in Thursday morning's shooting in which a man was reportedly outside the apartment complex repeatedly firing a handgun before fleeing from the police.

 Eric von Franklin | Herald

Officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched to Bridgewater Retreat Apartments on Sunday night to continue the search for a man suspected of firing a handgun multiple times in the vicinity of the complex Thursday morning.

Officers were seen outside the apartments with a loudspeaker calling for "Mr. Nance" (likely referring to Nathan Erick Nance, 43) to come outside with his hands up.

A mug of Nathan Eric Nance, the suspected shooter.

