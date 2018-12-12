For the second time today, a Gateway student has come forward and reported being followed by a man in a vehicle, although this is a different suspect, according to district officials.
A Gateway High School student reported today that as she was walking from the bus stop on Southern Belle Drive yesterday afternoon at approximately 3:15, a black male driving a full-sized red pickup truck with a flatbed followed her, flashed money and asked her to get in the vehicle.
The student was not injured, and Killeen ISD Police will be on patrol in the area this afternoon.
Gateway High School Principal Chris Halpayne made a phone call to parents warning them about this second report.
"Please help us to keep students safe by asking children always to report to school officials or police immediately when there is any type of safety threat," Halpayne said in the call.
A Gateway Middle School student reported being followed by a man in a white SUV earlier today. KISD police are searching for both vehicles.
