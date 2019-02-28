One of two suspects in a Feb. 16 homicide was officially charged Thursday.
Darius Kirt York, 21, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was assigned a bond of $1 million.
York was arrested without incident in the 4200 block of Bowles Drive at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. He was listed as a suspect in the homicide of 17-year-old Obadiah Moishe Bush, who was killed in the 1300 block of Covey Lane on Feb. 16.
According to information obtained from the police and an arrest affidavit for Zamante Jamon Alvis, 17, York and Alvis were reportedly involved in an argument with one of Bush’s friends that led to York and Alvis shooting at Bush and his friends as they drove away.
Alvis was arraigned by Cooke earlier in the week on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, also with a $1 million bond.
