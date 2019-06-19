Two men were in Bell County Jail Wednesday after the were accused of firing multiple rounds into a Harker Heights home in early May.
Alijah Iman Tarrant, 19, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm. Brandon Lockhart, 18, was arrested May 9 on the same charge.
According to the arrest affidavit, authorities were called to the 600 block of Mustang Trail in reference to a shooting that occurred May 2.
Police say they found two bullet holes in two vehicles and one through a residence’s window, and several .380-caliber shell castings were recovered in front of the home.
Initially, police were able to identify Lockhart as a suspect in the shooting. According to the arrest affidavit, he admitted to shooting a .380 handgun in the course of the crime. Lockhart was arrested May 9.
Police recently finished a review of Lockhart's phone and discovered multiple messages between Lockhart and another suspect discussing the planning and execution of the shooting.
Officers were able to link the phone number Lockhart was messaging to Tarrant, and through further investigation were able to determine Tarrant and Lockhart spent time together.
Tarrant was arrested Wednesday. Lockhart is still being held on a $100,000 bond and Tarrant was given a $200,000 bond by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.