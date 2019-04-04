A 26-year-old police said robbed two Killeen homes Tuesday was arrested after being seen on security camera footage.
Joshua Lee Brown was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke Thursday and faces a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft. His bond was set at $50,000.
On Tuesday, police said they met with a woman who claimed electronics were stolen from her home, according to an arrest affidavit. Earlier that day, however, police said they also received a report of burglary from a Killeen man’s home.
Police reviewed security footage taken at the man’s house and identified the man as Brown, according to the affidavit. Items belonging to the victims were found in his possession, police say.
