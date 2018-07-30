Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas’ junior senator seat, will make two area stops in August as part of a 34-day, whistle-stop campaign road trip including 100 campaign events in 50 cities.
O’Rourke, a U.S. congressman from El Paso, will face U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in the Nov. 6 general election for the post.
The campaign is scheduled to stop in Temple and Lampasas on Aug. 16, with no scheduled events in Killeen.
O’Rourke was last in Killeen on May 12, when his campaign hosted a “running town hall,” which gave residents a chance to meet with O’Rourke and ask him questions during a jogging session. It was O’Rourke’s third campaign in Killeen.
According to Cruz’s campaign website, the first-term senator has only four events scheduled in the first week of August. Cruz will attend three events for the Home School Day of Action on Aug. 4 in Dallas, Houston and Austin.
According to the Texas Tribune, the two candidates will meet for five public debates in the lead-up to the November election after months of back and forth over the number, locations and formats of the events.
On Friday, O’Rourke sent a letter to a Cruz campaign strategist proposing a sixth debate in El Paso, O’Rourke’s hometown. The five proposed locations include Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, McAllen and Lubbock.
According to the Associated Press, O’Rourke more than doubled Cruz in fundraising over the past three months — potentially tightening a November race that once looked like a slam-dunk.
Cruz announced July 12 that he raised nearly $4.6 million from April through June, and has around $10.4 million in cash on hand. O’Rourke said July 11 that he took in $10.4 million over the same period, and has a campaign war chest of more than $14 million.
A Democrat hasn’t won any Texas statewide office since 1994, which is the longest losing streak in the country, according to the AP.
The Texas Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this report.
