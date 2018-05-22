Community organizers will hold a panel discussion on the dangers sex trafficking forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The meeting is open to the public.
Thursday’s forum will be a continuation of April’s meeting on the same subject.
“Community awareness is our main objective. We want to get the word out to every agency and stamp it (sex trafficking) out,” said Killeen City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, who helped to organize the event.
Besides Fleming, others on the panel will include outreach educator Nina Cobb; Phyllis Jones, who sits on the Governor’s Task Force for Sex Trafficking; and Nicola James, court operations officer for Travis County.
Guest speakers will include youth advocate Angenet Wilkerson and filmmaker Jessica Hollmon-Gonzalez. There will also be a representative from the Killeen Police Department in attendance.
Topics of discussion will include ways and means to keep children safe, data and the sex trafficking issue as it pertains to the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
Organizers are encouraging area residents to attend the event.
“We want to let the community get involved,” Fleming said. “We want the community to be aware of what we’re trying to do.”
