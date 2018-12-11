A shooting south of Killeen involved a 75-year-old man who died and his spouse, who was hospitalized, Bell County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.
“It is still an ongoing investigation,” Maj. T.J. Cruz, with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said in an email to the Herald on Tuesday afternoon. “The female victim is still alive and that is all (the) info we are putting out at this time.”
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke said he pronounced “a 75-year-old male dead at 8:18 p.m.” Monday after responding to the shooting at a house in the 700 block of Slawson Lane, which is near Chaparral Road.
Cooke said an autopsy has been ordered.
The deceased man’s wife was airlifted to a Temple hospital after the shooting, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported, describing the couple as being in their 70s.
The sheriff’s department did not answer questions Tuesday about the identities of the victims or other details about the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.