At 9:55 p.m. Friday, Killeen police reported a shooting in the 500 block of Ray Avenue in north Killeen, according to a crime report that Killeen Police Department posts online.
At about the same time, one man was injured nearby in the 1100 block of North 12th Street and sent to the hospital in serious condition, according to a report by local CBS affiliate, KWTX.
