UPDATE, 5:20 p.m.: A Killeen Police Department official said officers "engaged" in a vehicle pursuit at about 3:55 p.m.. The vehicle they were chasing collided with a KPD cruiser at Elms and Fort Hood streets.
UPDATE, 4:43 p.m.: The four-way intersection is closed off at Fort Hood and Elm streets, where a collision occurred between at Killeen police cruiser and another vehicle next to a Cefco gas station. A helicopter landed nearby, and then left.
A shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Fort Hood and Elm streets, a Killeen police official said on Thursday afternoon.
First responders have set up a landing zone for an air ambulance to land, according to dispatch.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.