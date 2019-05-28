Two unrelated shootings occurred Monday evening in the greater Fort Hood area, with a juvenile arrested in one incident and a man sent to the hospital in the other, officials said.
In Nolanville, 16-year-old male was arrested Monday evening after firing a gun at a residence — in front of a police officer, according to Nolanville Police Chief Daniel Porter.
At 7:54 p.m. on Monday, a corporal assigned to the department’s Support Services Unit was patrolling the area on north Mesquite and Willow streets when he observed a suspicious vehicle.
Cpl. Kristopher Bolton was behind a gray Mercury Grand Marquis when he saw a passenger in the car fire two rounds from a semi-automatic pistol toward a residence in the 200 block of west Pine Street.
“He was ‘ghosting,’ and I don’t think they even saw him,” Porter said, referring to the corporal following discreetly.
After conducting a felony traffic stop, officers detained seven individuals. The juvenile was arrested and taken to Bell County juvenile detention on weapons charges. A 22-year-old male, identified as Jason Ford of Harker Heights, was arrested on unrelated Harker Heights warrants.
The weapon was recovered at the scene and no injuries were reported. The investigation revealed that the individuals in the car and the residents on west Pine were acquainted with each other and had been involved in a dispute earlier in the evening in Harker Heights.
In a separate incident in Harker Heights, the Heights Police Department reported Tuesday that officers were dispatched to a shots-fired disturbance in the 400 block of North Ann Boulevard late Monday night.
At approximately 11:06 p.m. Monday, officers were informed that one male in the residence reporting the disturbance had a gunshot wound in his arm.
Officers found an 18-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to his right arm. The subject reported the rounds had been fired from outside the residence through one of the bedroom windows. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers conducted a search of the area but failed to locate any suspects.
The shooting is under investigation. The Harker Heights Police Department requests that anyone having information regarding this incident please contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
Porter said via email that the Nolanville and Heights departments coordinated to make sure the two shootings were not related, considering the short time frame between the two incidents.
“Both departments coordinated and shared information on both events and the initial investigations confirmed they were not related,” he said in the email. “Nolanville and Harker Heights police departments work closely with each other on all incidents such as these. If a connection is found our officers and investigators share all the information we have with each other.”
