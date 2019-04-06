The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning between two rival motorcycle gangs, police said.
At 1:42 a.m., Killeen Police were dispatched to report of a disturbance/fight at MJ’s Bar and Grill at 1310 S Fort Hood Street. While enroute, the call was changed to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that a large fight had taken place outside in the roadway. During the fight, two people were shot, said Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
One person was taken to AdventHealth Hospital and is currently in serious condition. The other person was taken to Darnell Army Community Hospital and then transferred to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in serious condition, Miramontez said.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
