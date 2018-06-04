Harker Heights police officers are investigating a fight over a woman that resulted in one man firing shots at another, a spokesman said Monday.
“A witness stated that between approximately 6:30 and 7 a.m. (Sunday) he observed two males arguing about a female,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department spokesman. “The white male proceeded to his vehicle, pulled out a handgun and fired one shot in the direction of the black male. Then he got into his vehicle and departed the area.”
The other man also left the area, Miller said.
Officers found a silver Dodge SUV with a bullet hole in the right front corner of the hood, directly above the passenger side headlight when they responded to the shots-fired report Sunday morning in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Miller said.
Miller said the white man is described as heavyset and approximately 6’2” and was driving a faded green or tan in color SUV. The black man is described as 6’ tall and 200 pounds.
“An investigation is underway, and no suspect is in custody at this time,” Miller said.
