HARKER HEIGHTS — The Harker Heights Police Department reported Tuesday that officers were dispatched to a shots fired disturbance in the 400 block of North Ann Boulevard late Monday night.
At approximately 11:06 p.m. Monday, officers were informed that one male in the residence reporting the disturbance had a gunshot wound in his arm.
Officers found an 18-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to his right arm. The subject reported the rounds had been fired from outside the residence through one of the bedroom windows. The man was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers conducted a thorough search of the area but failed to locate any suspects.
The shooting is under investigation. The Harker Heights Police Department requests that anyone having information regarding this incident please contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.
