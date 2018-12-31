A shooter opened fire on a Killeen police officer who was responding to a burglary call in the area Sunday afternoon, missing the officer but striking vehicles and a building before a suspect was captured, police said.
KPD was responding to a burglary of a habitation call on Cedarhill Drive at 12:31 p.m. Sunday when the initial officer on the scene was told the burglars had left the area on foot, according to a press release issued by the police department. When the officer approached a group they suspected, the people fled, with one reportedly opening fire on the officer.
According to the report, the officer did not return fire due to cross traffic on Westcliff Road. The person with the gun reportedly shot a passing car, as well as a parked car and a nearby building.
When more officers arrived on the scene, they were able to capture four of the people, including one they said was the shooter and the gun.
Other media outlets report there were six total suspects involved in the burglary and shooting.
The incident is still under investigation, and this story will be updated when more information is available.
