Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A terroristic threat was reported at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of 2nd Street.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday on Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance group 2 was reported at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Duncan Avenue.
An assault by threat was reported at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Diamond Circle.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 3700 block of Bassett Drive.
Copperas Cove
An arrest warrant arrest was issued at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Blancas Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Northern Dove Lane.
An open investigation was reported at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft under $100 was reported at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Safe Keeping was reported at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South 2nd Street.
An arrest on a charge of theft more than $100, less than $750 was reported at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a charge of theft more than $100, less than $750 was reported at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a charge of assault by contact was reported at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
Injury to an elderly was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Janelle Drive.
An arrest on a charge of failure to microchip animal was reported at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Brianwood Lane.
Found property was reported at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Forgery was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Vineyard Trail.
Forgery was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Knights Way.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Mountain Lion Circle.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Bob White Lane.
Found property was reported at 2:55 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East 1st Street.
Shots fired were reported at 3:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious act was reported at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Beau Kemp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.