A Killeen man was in Bell County Jail on Wednesday after police said he was found with several grams of meth while sleeping in a car.
Adrian Eduardo Nunez, 37, was arraigned on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers initially responded to a burglary in progress call at a home in the 2500 block of Stagecoach Road. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle matching the description given of the one reportedly involved in the burglary sitting in the home’s driveway. Inside, officers found Nunez asleep in the passenger seat, according to the affidavit.
Officers conducted an initial pat down search of Nunez and, according to the affidavit, found a gun and a bag containing a white crystal substance in Nunez’s jacket pockets. The crystals tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 12.8 grams.
Nunez was being held on a $50,000 bond Wednesday.
Also arraigned Wednesday in unrelated cases were:
Deonte Kyrique Hicks on a charge of possession of marijuana five pounds or less but more than 4 ounces.
James Lamar Tinsley on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than one gram but less than 4 grams.
Keaundre Michael Scherer on a charge of debit card abuse.
