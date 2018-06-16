Several gunshots were fired about 12:45 p.m. Saturday after a gang of about three people confronted another gang at an apartment complex in north Killeen, according to police.
Nobody was injured after several shell cases of three different kinds of ammunition were found on the ground around Henderson Garden Apartments at 809 Root St., as well as in walls and in cars.
Killeen Police Department Sgt. Edgar Maceo said everybody on scene was uncooperative. Exactly who fired guns is under investigation.
"Nobody wants to talk to us," Maceo said. "We have no real suspects — not yet."
Those who instigated the clash are still at large.
It's unknown whether this incident is related to a shooting that occurred Friday evening in Harker Heights on Illinois Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.