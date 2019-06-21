BELTON — The state is getting closer to trying a man accused of a murder just outside Killeen city limits in 2013, but the suspect, who already is serving a life sentence on another charge, will have to be transported from a state prison in Huntsville to face trial.
On Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, a pre-trial hearing was set for July 11 for Michael Wayne Steen, 35, of Copperas Cove. Steen was sentenced in the same court in May of last year to life in prison on a first-degree felony drug charge, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records.
Steen is accused of murdering 23-year-old Angie Leigh Rogers in the summer of 2013. She was reported missing July 27, 2013, and hunters found her body on Aug. 4, 2013, in a field near the intersection of Chaparral Road and West Trimmier Road near Killeen city limits.
Her body had at least one gunshot wound, the Herald previously reported.
Steen also is facing a burglary charge from Nov. 25, 2016. He was arrested on both the murder and burglary charge on Jan. 10, 2017, and indicted on the murder charge June 7, 2017, according to court records.
Both cases will be discussed at the hearing next month, said Adela Gomez with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.
Steen was a person of interest in the murder case from the start, according to Bell County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Maj. T.J. Cruz, previously. Rogers and Steen were acquaintances.
“They were known to hang around,” Cruz said in a phone interview with the Herald for a previous story.
Steen has a criminal history in Texas dating back to June 2006, when he was arrested and later convicted of misdemeanor assault with bodily injury, according to DPS records. Later that year he was convicted of state jail felony marijuana charge in Williamson County and sentenced to six months in jail.
In 2011, Steen was convicted of misdemeanor fraud in Copperas Cove, according to DPS records. In 2012, he was convicted of a misdemeanor drug charge in Williamson County, followed by a third-degree felony firearms charge in Killeen a few months later as well as a misdemeanor firearms charge.
In 2013, the year of the alleged murder, Steen was convicted of evading arrest or detention in October and criminal trespass in December, both Class A misdemeanors. In January 2017, Steen was arrested on a second-degree felony possession charge that was enhanced to a first-degree felony. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.
Last year, the second-degree felony possession charge was enhanced to a first-degree felony. He pleaded guilty and on May 31, 2018, was sentenced to life.
