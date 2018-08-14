A Killeen man was arrested on Sunday after police said they found marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop.
Lamar Benjamin Waddell, 28, was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown on Monday and given a $75,000 bond on a second-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
He had another $5,000 bond for a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, search or transport. Waddell was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.
A Department of Public Safety State Trooper made a traffic stop on Farm-to-Market 439 after observing “a vehicle traveling with an obscured rear license plate,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The passenger was identified as Waddell and the driver was arrested on a warrant.
The trooper said he observed a backpack on the floor where Waddell had been sitting “and once (he) was removed from the vehicle, he kept walking back to the backpack as if to check on it,” according to the affidavit. In addition to smelling marijuana coming from the backpack, the trooper said “he could see that the front zipper was open...and could also see small clear baggies in the bag.”
The trooper said he noticed Waddell attempting to discard several bags of marijuana in the ditch.
Waddell was placed under arrest and a search uncovered 8 ounces of marijuana, marijuana oil, and more than 2 grams of cocaine, according to the affidavit.
Also arraigned, in an unrelated case, was:
Michael Shenard Engrum, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams. Engrum was given a $50,000 bond and was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
