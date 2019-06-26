Stolen air fresheners land Killeen man in jail

A Killeen man was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday after he reportedly ran over the foot of a store’s employee while stealing air fresheners, Temple Police said.
A store owner and clerk at 7-Eleven, 4315 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, pursued the suspect, 48-year-old David Freeman, into the parking lot at about 3:53 p.m. and tried to keep him from driving away.
The vehicle ran over the clerk’s foot and the store owner clung to the vehicle while Freeman kept driving, police spokesman Cody Weems said. The driver stopped and the store owner kept Freeman detained until Temple officers arrived. The clerk’s foot is OK, the owner said.
Freeman reportedly admitted he took the air fresheners, Weems said.
The store owner said Freeman took a case of about 20 air fresheners, Tide liquid and other items he stuffed into his big pockets.
Wine, soup and more items reportedly stolen from other 7-Eleven stores were found in his car, the owner said.
Freeman reportedly took about $200 worth of items on Tuesday, the owner said.
Freeman is in custody at the Bell County Jail, where he has a third-degree felony hold. No bond was set by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.