A Killeen business owner who has been searching for his hot dog cart since it was stolen April 5 from behind his restaurant downtown now has his property back.
“I was elated,” said Anthony Tilley, a Desert Storm veteran. Tilley paid $3,000 for the stainless steel food cart and had been getting it ready to sell hot dogs and hamburgers.
Tilley said the Killeen Police Department found the trailer parked behind a furniture store on East Rancier Avenue, less than a mile away and a 3-minute drive from where it was taken on Second Street.
It had not been damaged in any way. Tilley now has it parked in another location, he said.
Tilley reported the crime to the Killeen Police Department on Monday and it was found the same day, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“The officer who took the victim’s report was talking to another officer about the theft report, who then mentioned that he had seen the cart behind the furniture store,” Miramontez said. “The reporting officer then contacted the victim about the location of the cart.”
Tilley said he suspects thieves pulled a trailer up to the food cart and hauled it away.
He is hoping to open his restaurant, Ol’ Tilley’s Eats and Treats, by May.
“I’m ready to go,” Tilley said.
