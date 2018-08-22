The case of a stolen handgun from Marksmen Firearms in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive has been solved, according to a store salesman on Wednesday morning.
The Killeen Police Department has not closed the case and it is still being investigated, an official said.
A video of the Tuesday afternoon robbery was posted on the store’s Facebook page but has since been taken down. The video depicted a man reaching around the display case, removing a handgun and putting it in his shorts.
“The case is solved and we already have the gun back,” said Sonny Albert, salesman at Marksmen Firearms. He said they are just waiting on a final report from the Killeen Police Department and he did not want to comment further.
Officers were dispatched to the location at 1:34 p.m., said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. No injuries were reported.
“Witnesses told officers that a black male wearing a black Army T-shirt with gold letters and blue shorts with white stripes had removed a gun from the display case,” she said.
Marksmen Firearms has five locations, including Killeen, throughout the state, according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.