BELTON — An 18-year-old man from Killeen pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court to assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony, after injuring a teacher.
Sir Josiah Ezekiel Vaughn, who was a 17-year-old Gateway High School student on Oct. 22, 2018, when arrested, stood in court and pleaded guilty to the felony that could carry a prison term of 2 to 10 years in prison.
Vaughn reached a plea agreement with the state for five years of deferred adjudication probation in exchange for his plea of guilty, but Judge Fancy Jezek held off on sentencing until after a pre-sentence investigation.
A punishment hearing is scheduled for May 13.
Killeen police said Vaughn picked up and body-slammed a teacher who tried to separate him and another student during an altercation, according to the arrest affidavit.
The assaulted teacher was left with head, thigh and back injuries after he was slammed to the floor, landing on his back, police said.
Police said surveillance video of the classroom depicts the events, which are consistent with the teacher’s report.
Jezek does not have to abide by the plea agreement, but Vaughn would be entitled to another hearing before being sentenced to more time than the plea agreement allows, she explained in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.