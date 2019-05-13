TEMPLE — Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued a warrant Thursday for the arrest of 18-year-old Nikeya Sherrod Crumb for his role in the March 12 death of Mario Arriaga,
That same day, Crumb turned himself in to the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.
The Temple Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation and no additional information is available at this time.
Crumb's bond is set at $200,000.
