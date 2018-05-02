The Killeen Police Department has made an arrest in Saturday's stabbing incident that sent one to the hospital.
Jeremy Sydell Woolsey, 23, of Austin, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Monday on charges of aggravated assault. His bond is set at $100,000.
On Saturday, police officers responded to the 1900 block of North Park Street about 8 p.m. to a call of a person having been stabbed. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
"Officers were told that the victim and the suspect were in a verbal altercation that turned physical," Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Wednesday.
(1) comment
Austin and its denizens are best avoided, even in the KILLzone.
