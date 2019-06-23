One woman was in Bell County Jail on Sunday after allegedly shooting another person during an argument Thursday evening.
Cynthia Ann Wilson, 39, was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a news release issued by the Killeen Police Department, officers were en route to an disturbance call in the 2800 block of Larissa Drive at 7:47 p.m. when they were informed of a gunshot victim.
When officers arrived, preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument that turned physical. At some point during the argument, the suspect shot the victim before fleeing to a nearby home and barricading herself inside, according to the release.
After about 15 minutes, the suspect left the home and surrendered to the police. The suspect was transported to Bell County Jail.
The victim was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.
Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters set Wilson's bond $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.