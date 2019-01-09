Killeen police officers showed one suspect that he could neither run nor hide from them, at least not for long, and they charged him with two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle to prove it.
Michael Dwayne Brooks, 27, of Killeen, was charged twice with evading arrest with a vehicle on two separate but related incidents which occurred on Jan. 2 and Tuesday.
During the first incident, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 900 block of Estell Avenue around 12:46 p.m. When officers arrived, they met with a woman who wanted Brooks to leave the residence, according to the police report. After speaking with officers for several minutes, Brooks reportedly got into a black Toyota Camry and left, and the officers also left.
However, just minutes later, the woman called 911 again to report that Brooks had returned in the same vehicle. When officers returned to the scene, the Camry reportedly reversed and fled at high speed. According to the report, the officers followed and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect reportedly ignored the officers and crossed into oncoming traffic to pass another vehicle. The officer was advised to give up pursuit of the suspect.
This earned Brooks his first warrant for evading arrest, according to police.
At 2:09 p.m. that same day, the woman called 911 once more to report that Brooks had called her to say he was leaving town and that the police would never get him.
However, on Tuesday, one of the officers from the initial call recognized the Camry on a street in Killeen. According to the report, he also recognized the driver as Brooks. The officer once again attempted to initiate a traffic stop, and this time the vehicle reportedly came to a stop at the intersection of Evans Street and Stone Avenue.
According to the report, Brooks was attempting to exit the vehicle when the officer told him to show the officer his hands. Brooks reportedly shouted back, closed the door and drove off north before attempting to turn around. Brooks reportedly waved at the officer as he passed at high speed, ignoring red lights.
Brooks then exited the vehicle in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue, according to the report. He then ran into a local business and attempted to hide in a bathroom. Officers were eventually able to get Brooks to unlock the bathroom door and take him into custody, according to the report.
Brooks is currently being held in Bell County Jail on two $50,000 bonds.
Also arraigned Wednesday were:
Deshaune Jahteese Coleman-Lavender on a charge of theft of firearm.
Michael Raymond Lauless on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
