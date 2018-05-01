A man connected to a robbery that occurred at the Splawn Ranch Travel Center on Tuesday is still at large, according to a news release from Killeen police.
Officers responded around 1:14 a.m. at the center on 10640 S. Fort Hood Street. Police were told a man entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded money.
The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the release.
The robber is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 20s with a dark-colored beard, approximately 5’9” and 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a beanie, a black jacket, black pants and gray shoes.
The man fled in a small, light-colored four-door SUV with a sun roof and luggage rack on top, and a spare tire on the rear hatchback.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Violent Crimes Unit, are asking anyone who has information about this aggravated robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Those who wish to give anonymous tips may download the P3Tips app for iOS and Android. All information given is anonymous and confidential, and a reward up to $1,000 in cash may be given if a tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this aggravated robbery.
