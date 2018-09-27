BELTON — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 37-year-old man who is a suspect in the fatal shooting and burning of a man outside city limits.
The suspect is Owen Thomas Free III. He is a white man, and has the nickname of "Tommy Knocker." Sheriff Eddy Lange and Maj. TJ Cruz said Free is in the Bell County area.
Lange and Cruz said Free is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information related to Free’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Department at 254-933-5442, or their local police department.
Free is one of two men the Sheriff’s Department believed to be involved in the shooting and burning of Copperas Cove resident Michael Vanlandingham.
The other suspect is Dana Francis Walcott, 39. Walcott was arrested for intending serious bodily injury causing death. He is currently in the Bell County Jail, and has a bond of $1 million.
Vanlandingham’s burned body was found on Sept. 17 at 1600 FM 1670, just outside Belton city limits. The preliminary autopsy found that Vanlandingham was shot at least twice in the head.
Vanlandingham’s death may have been drug related, Lange and Cruz said.
