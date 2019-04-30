TEMPLE – A suspect is sought by Temple Police after he allegedly scammed an elderly man out of $10,000.
Chris Christoff, a police spokesman, said that the victim told officers on April 14 that he was approached by a unknown black man who claimed he had inherited money and wanted to give some cash to the victim.
The suspect allegedly asked the victim to give him $10,000 to prove he could be trusted. In return, the victim was told he would receive $40,000.
The elderly man withdrew $10,000 and gave it to the suspect, who then left the area, Christoff said.
“Temple PD reminds residents to never give or wire money to strangers and never disclose personal or financial information to a person or business you don’t know,” the department said in a news release.
Anyone with information about this case can call the police department at 254-298-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.