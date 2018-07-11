Nearly an entire block of Maggie Drive in southwest Killeen was evacuated this afternoon as Killeen police officers and other area law enforcement responded to a "suspected explosive device."
Residents of the 4400 block of Maggie Drive were evacuated by the Killeen Police Department after being called to the scene of a suspected explosive device.
"Bell County constables were out here conducting a civil process, and around 2:32 p.m. they asked for (Killeen Police Department) assistance because there were told by witnesses at the scene about a possible explosive device," KPD Sgt. Nathan McCown said.
When police officers arrived, they photographed and observed the suspected device and evacuated residents before calling the Fort Hood Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to deal with the potential threat.
"Residents are expected to return to their homes within the hour," KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.
The residents of the home where the suspected device was found were not home at the time, according to McCown. No one was arrested at the time of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.