“It hurts. I’m scared.”
These were the last words Seth Cross uttered consciously since being shot in the head a week ago, according to his grandfather and legal guardian, Keith Miles.
The 15-year-old Killeen boy remains in critical but stable condition at Baylor Scott & White, according to his grandparents on Friday. Doctors cut back his medication and began bringing him out of a medically induced coma Friday, Miles said.
Seth, a Gateway High School Student was at a sleepover last Sunday night, watching television along with several other adults and children in a home in the 3200 block of Longview Drive. About 11:45 p.m. that night, the house was fired on, according to a statement by KPD Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble.
The arrest affidavits said officers had been dispatched to Longview Drive earlier in the evening because of an altercation between two women in which the vehicle’s back windshield had been shattered as it drove away.
Four people were arrested. Dante Hervey, 22, was charged with aggravated assault; Donna Hervey, 44, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; Preston Harrington, 18, was charged with deadly conduct. Daran Cedric Hill, 41, was arrested in North Carolina, the Killeen Police Department said in a news release late Thursday. They had no updates Saturday, according to spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Dante Hervey and Harrington allegedly met up at a convenience store where a witness reported overhearing them say they were planning to go back and “shoot up the house,” according to the affidavits.
A voluntary written statement of Harrington’s was reported in the arrest affidavits in which the suspect confessed to returning to the location on Longview Drive and had a shotgun which he discharged near the habitation.
Seth
Seth lives in Killeen with his grandparents, Keith and Donna Miles and his three siblings: a 20-year-old sister and two brothers, ages 13 and 7.
Donna Miles described her grandson as a bubbly teenager, always singing an R&B or a hip hop song to himself as he went through the house.
Keith Miles said, “People tend to look at teenagers as if they are all trouble makers or not to be trusted but he wasn’t not involved in any gangs. He enjoyed playing ‘Fortnite,’ watching movies and going to the mall with his friends.”
Although he isn’t the best student and can have disciplinary issues from time to time, Keith Miles said, Seth is never disrespectful and is well liked by his teachers and school administrators.
“Unfortunately, Seth’s condition is not improving as we would like,” Keith Miles said Friday. “The hospital staff are absolutely awesome. They are responding to every obstacle thoughtfully and aggressively.”
Only siblings and parents are being allowed to visit Seth.
His sister and his father, who is visiting from Pennsylvania, have been to see him several times. His younger brothers were not able to visit until the last suspect in the shooting was arrested Thursday.
His mother who is currently incarcerated at Bell County Jail on charges of assault on a family member has also been brought to see him.
“They were kind enough to bring her up for a visit Wednesday,” Keith Miles said. “She is currently requesting early release on compassionate grounds.”
With good behavior, Seth’s mother Chanel Miles is currently scheduled to be released on June 2, Keith Miles said.
Keith Miles said the family appreciates all the support they have received in the form of calls from school administrators and teachers, family and friends, prayer groups and community members.
“Heartfelt thanks to all for the prayers, words of hope, well wishes and sympathy,” Keith Miles said. “We are appreciative beyond words. Keep Seth in your prayers.”
