A 14-year-old Killeen boy called police Wednesday night after being wounded by gunfire.
Police responded to the call at approximately 9:45 p.m, according to Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department.
When the officers arrived in the 4200 block of Fawn Drive, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound, Miramontez said.
The officers were told the victim was outside a residence when he was shot and immediately called 9-1-1.
The teenager was transported to McLane Children's Scott & White Hospital in Temple with non-life threatening injuries, Miramontez said.
Police have not confirmed whether the shot was fired from a passing vehicle and continue to investigate, according to Miramontez.
