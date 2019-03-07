TEMPLE - Two girls who were juveniles when they were arrested and charged with a Dec. 5 Temple homicide case have now turned 17 and were previously certified as adults.
Petitions were previously filed to certify the teenage girls to be tried as adults, and the certifications were approved Monday, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said Tuesday.
Jazlyn Miller, also known as Jaelyn Miller, and Veronica Desiree Martin were charged Dec. 8, 2018, with the Walmart parking lot homicide of 18-year-old Isaac Kohlhaas, Temple Police Cpl. Shawana Neely said.
Miller and Martin previously were held in the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen but were moved to the Bell County Jail, records indicated.
Martin’s bond Tuesday on the first-degree felony charge was set at $150,000, according to Bell County Jail records. No bond was set by press time for Miller.
Four teenage girls are charged with Kohlhaas’ shooting death.
Joining Miller and Martin as suspects in Kohlhaas’ shooting death were Rashari Nae Fona Brent, 18, of Killeen, and Chelsea Gabriella Swint, 18, of Temple.
Both were still in the Bell County Jail after their extraditions back to Bell County. Brent remained in jail Tuesday with bonds that totaled $1,222,000. Swint’s bond was $1 million.
The shooting death of Kohlhaas reportedly happened when he was robbed during a drug deal, according to arrest affidavits.
No arrest affidavits will be available for Miller or Martin because their cases were moved up from the juvenile court system, District Clerk Criminal Department Supervisor Jennifer Hoelscher said.
However, previous information from other affidavits showed their reported roles in Kohlhaas’ death.
The case
A marijuana buy was what brought Kohlhaas in contact that night with Martin, Miller, Brent and Swint.
The meeting was reportedly set up through Facebook Messenger, and the purpose was to rob Kohlhaas, Miller told Temple Police officers and detectives when she turned herself in at the Temple Police Department.
Brent allegedly shot Kohlhaas, who Martin referred to as “the weed dealer.” Swint reportedly drove the getaway car.
The information from Miller led officers to Martin.
Kohlhaas was found wounded on the ground in the parking lot of Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave. He had a bag of marijuana underneath him, an arrest affidavit said. He was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and died from a single gunshot wound to his chest, an autopsy report said.
Brent and Swint left Texas in the Impala after the shooting. Brent, who had a Bell County arrest warrant from another case, was found in Columbia, S.C., and was arrested. Swint was later arrested in Fort Collins, Colo.
Kohlhaas worked at Gage Construction for more than a year before his death.
