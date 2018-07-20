Two 19-year-old men were charged with aggravated robbery Friday after allegedly breaking into a home in the 3100 block of Clickenbeard Drive in Killeen with two other suspects armed with a knife and firearm.
Killeen police said officers responded to the scene at 10:51 p.m. in response to an armed robbery call.
Upon arrival, an officer saw two men exit the residence and flee on foot. The two suspects were apprehended in the backyard of a home in the 1700 block of North 38th Street, police said.
One of the suspects was identified as Erin Javar Hayes, according to an arrest affidavit.
The second suspect, Shyheem Jubar Washington, 19, was transferred to county custody and charged with evading arrest and aggravated robbery. He is being held in the Bell County Jail on $205,000 bond.
At the scene, officers found two cellphones and a knife near the door the two suspects exited. In a field the two suspects fled through, the officers found shoes, a cap, a television and two purses, police said.
A female witness on scene told police the four men burst into the home armed with a gun and knife. According to the witness, one of the suspects held a knife to her throat while another suspect went into her closet and went through her belongings.
A second female witness on scene said she recognized the four suspects from an encounter at a gas station the day before. The witness said the suspects kicked down the door to the residence, put a gun to her head and demanded money and marijuana.
Hayes was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown and assigned $200,000 bond.
He is awaiting transfer to the Bell County Jail.
