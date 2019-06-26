Temple Police search for vehicle burglary suspects

Temple Police Department is searching for two people suspected in vehicle burglaries in the Western Hills area, police spokesman Chris Christoff said Wednesday.
The burglaries happened near Iroquois Trail and Cheyenne Drive between May 22 and May 25.
Temple Police reminds residents to always lock and secure vehicles, especially at night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips may also be sent through Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com through the P3tips application or by calling 254-426-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.