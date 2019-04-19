TEMPLE — Two people who came home after an overnight trip found a man in the residence who allegedly threatened them with a knife, an arrest affidavit said. The man and woman confronted the man, who threatened them with a knife. The people ran from the house and called for help.
The man in the home Aug. 9, 2018, was described as about 6 feet tall with dark hair and a beard. The residents described his clothing to Temple Police officers.
Things were found missing from the house and it appeared to have been ransacked. Furniture was torn apart, cabinets were open and drawers were emptied, the affidavit said.
Mario Gomez Jr., 50, was found at a nearby abandoned house. The home’s residents came to the house and identified him. They also saw property in the house that was theirs.
He later waived his rights and said he was in the home, but he denied stealing anything or threatening the residents with a knife, the affidavit said.
A warrant was issued Aug. 10, 2018, for Gomez’s arrest by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
He was in the Bell County Jail on Thursday, charged with burglary of a habitation. He also had a bench warrant, jail records showed. Gomez’s bail was set at $25,000.
