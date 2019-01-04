A Temple woman pleaded guilty this week to a third-degree felony after assaulting a Harker Heights police officer in September last year, according to court officials.
“Chelsea Maleek Jones pleaded guilty on Thursday to assault of a public servant and sentencing is set for February 14 in the 264th Judicial District Court” of Judge Paul LePak, said Mike Waldman, Bell County Assistant District Attorney.
Jones was arrested on Sept. 3 after kicking a Heights police officer who was trying to arrest her on a charge of terroristic threat with a BB gun, according to the arrest affidavit.
She also is facing a charge of terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor, according to jail records in September.
Harker Heights police responded to a call of an armed subject in a vehicle in the 300 block of East Knight’s Way. Police found the car and identified Jones as the person inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Police said a victim reported that Jones had been pointing a BB handgun at her vehicle. “The victim ... stated she believed the gun was real and was in fear for her life,” according to the affidavit.
Another officer arrived to assist in the arrest, escorting Jones to a patrol car and asking her to sit in the back seat.
The officer said “Jones refused to sit down and he had to physically move her into the patrol car,” the affidavit states. “After she was seated she kicked him in the knee. (The officer) said he heard a pop, felt pain and fell to the ground.”
The officer had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.
Jones was being held on $105,000 in bonds in September on the two charges and she was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Friday.
