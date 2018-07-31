BELTON — The security camera footage of the 2014 murder is grainy and less than 10 seconds long. However, the jury could see about four seconds of a man, clad in a dark-colored hoodie, shooting as he ran down the sidewalk where 64-year-old Christine Watkins had just walked, following her husband between two cars in the driveway of their home in the 1400 block of Pine Drive in Killeen.
The Bell County District Attorney's Office is claiming that on Oct. 20, 2014, a homeless man named Andrew Lenard Hardesty, 33, is the man who shot Watkins 12 times around 5:20 a.m. as she tried to leave for work as a bus driver with the Killeen Independent School District, said Nelson Barnes, a Bell County assistant district attorney, during opening statements in the murder trial on Tuesday.
A jury comprised of 10 men and two women were chosen on Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court of Judge John Gauntt. Hardesty pleaded not guilty.
The defense attorney for Hardesty claimed it is possible that another man, who died in 2015, should have been investigated further.
John P. Gallegos of Belton, representing Hardesty, attempted to point out discrepancies in the testimony of witnesses within the four years since the murder, and the credibility of some of the witnesses.
In the prosecution's opening statement, Barnes warned jurors they would be entering "a parallel universe, two realms of our society, good and bad."
"Sometimes the two lines cross and the good gets visited by the bad," he said.
Barnes claimed the shooting was the end result of a feud between neighbors, tinged with racism.
At first, the Watkins family and Jo Ann Wilbert, who lived across the street, were friends. They even had pizza together. But the relationship soured when the Watkins family, who owned and rented out other houses on the street, decided to rent a home to a Hispanic family, according to the testimony of Ken Watkins, Christine Watkins's husband.
"She said that if we rented to them we would regret it for the rest of our lives," Watkins told the jury. "After that, Wilbert was constantly harassing us."
Testimony continued with two Killen Police Department detectives who worked the crime scene that day. The men outlined the chain of evidence and the way in which the case was investigated.
