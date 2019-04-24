BELTON – Hearsay was the word of the day on Wednesday during a Killeen capital murder-for-hire trial, as a defense team objected repeatedly attempting to keep a jury from hearing certain testimony.
The state continued calling its witnesses during the second day of testimony in the 426th Judicial District Court in the trial of a woman accused of hiring a man to shoot and kill a longtime Killeen Independent School District bus driver.
Christine Watkins, 64, was shot numerous times in the early morning hours of October 20, 2014, in the 1400 block of Pine Drive. Jo Ann Wilbert, 65, is accused of hiring Andrew Lenard Hardesty, 34, to shoot and kill Watkins in exchange for money.
Wilbert is in the Bell County Jail with a $1 million bond, according to jail records.
Hardesty was convicted of capital murder on Aug. 1 last year in the 27th Judicial District Court and sentenced to life without parole.
The jury of four men and eight women, after a full day of jury selection on Monday, were chosen to decide the case.
Objections
Wilbert is represented by a team of three attorneys from the Carlson Law Firm, who frequently objected to certain lines of questioning by Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman on Wednesday morning. Each time, Judge Fancy Jezek overruled the hearsay-based objections, but defense attorney Steve Walden was allowed to have a “running objection” on several occasions.
Walden objected to the testimony of Billy Jack Phillips, a state’s witness, when he would reference Hardesty, who could not testify because he is in prison, or Jack Dutton, an alleged “middle man” who died in January of 2015.
He died before police could question him, according to courtroom testimony.
“Andy (Hardesty) told me he walked up to her and started firing,” Phillips said. Phillips said that Wilbert first had asked Dutton to kill Watkins.
“But Andy picked up the contract,” he said.
Phillips repeatedly referred to Dutton’s alleged “deathbed confession” about his involvement in the murder.
“He was distraught, he was crying, and he said Andy told him he walked up to (Watkins) and ‘blew her away,’” Phillips said.
Walden, during his cross-examination, questioned Phillips about his motivations and his memory.
“You said you Googled information on the internet about the case? And talked with Julia Driskill (Hardesty’s ex-girlfriend) and others about the case?” Walden asked.
Phillips said he had, but only after the conversations with Hardesty, Dutton and Driskill.
Walden also suggested that Phillips was motivated by a CrimeStoppers cash reward.
Walden delineated a series of mistruths told by Hardesty, including that he was a trained sniper who served in Afghanistan and whose hands were classified as “lethal weapons” in several states.
“I didn’t believe him at first when he told me a woman had hired him to kill this woman,” Phillips said, adding that he knew the woman only as “Jo Ann.”
A friend testifies
A friend of Christine Watkins testified about her bright personality and, later, her fear.
“Christine was a bus driver for the special needs department, and I got to know her,” said Charles Robinson, now retired from KISD’s transportation department. “She was a giving person. She went out of her way to help people, giving money or bringing bags of food if someone needed it. She never had problems with anyone.”
Robinson testified that Watkins asked for his advice about security cameras because he installed cameras on the buses.
“I suggested she call the police after she told me about the problems she was having,” Robinson said. “She was really afraid, which was unlike her. Something was really disturbing her.”
He said he had that conversation with Watkins on a Friday afternoon, and then never saw her again. On Monday, he found out his friend had been shot and killed.
Testimony will continue in the case on Thursday.
