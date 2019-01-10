BELTON — Testimony began on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday in the 27th Judicial District Court in the first-degree murder trial of three people accused of beating a man to death and robbing him in Killeen in 2017.
The jury of one man and 11 women was selected on Monday and Tuesday morning and on Wednesday saw and heard on surveillance video an argument between one of the suspects and the victim on the night of the murder, March 7, 2017.
Shamar Lamar Lewis, 19, Erica Lane Brownlee, 20, and James Tyshawn Pinkard, 23, each were arrested by Killeen police in connection with the death of 38-year-old Rocky Wayne Marsh over the next three days.
All three are being tried together in the courtroom of Judge John Gauntt, but only Brownlee and Pinkard were in the courtroom on Wednesday. The case is being tried by Assistant District Attorneys Mike Waldman and Cristin Lane. The defense team consists of attorneys Steve Duskie, Robert O. Harris, David Fernandez and Joel M. Lowry.
Much of the morning on Wednesday was consumed with about 45 minutes of video evidence from the Texan Mart convenience store at the intersection of Bundrant Road and Lake Road, and testimony from the lead homicide detective on the case, Sharon Brank.
Marsh, a native of San Antonio, was killed in the Morgan Manor Apartments’ parking lot in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive in north Killeen following the argument between Marsh and Pinkard, according to court testimony and surveillance video on Wednesday.
Video evidence
Much of the verbal confrontation between Pinkard and Marsh was captured on one of the six cameras at the the store.
On the video, after several graphic threats toward Marsh, Pinkard could be seen with a crowbar getting into his car and leaving the store, while Marsh walked away down the street.
In the video, Pinkard talked about a knife Marsh showed him while the confrontation was out of view of the camera but audio still was recording.
"You better get your a** outta here; you better watch out, bro," Pinkard said to Marsh in the video. "You don't know whose streets your on...you better be here when I get back. You won't believe how many people are going to be here."
Marsh is heard saying, "I won't be here."
Marsh then walked away down Bundrant, out of view of the store's camera. Fourteen minutes later in the video, Pinkard's car could be seen heading the same direction as Marsh had walked.
Pinkard and Brownlee then left the scene to pick up Lewis and an unidentified minor, and came back to the area where the three men hit Marsh in the back of the head, and took his phone, knife, lighter, and money, according to the affidavit.
Lewis also told police in his interview that he hit the victim with a screwdriver in the back of the head, as well as with a handsaw, police said.
Detectives found a small handsaw in the parking lot, and when Pinkard’s car was later searched, a screwdriver with blood on it was found, according to the affidavit.
Brank suggested in her testimony that the Long Branch Posse gang "hangs out" in the area where the convenience store is located, and that Lewis, with the street name "Savage," was a member.
Suspects and victim
Pinkard, of Killeen, was arrested on March 10, 2017 and is the only one of the suspects not listed in Bell County custody. He was given a $1 million bond when arraigned and was released on Sept. 22, 2017, according to Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox.
Lewis, of Killeen, was arrested on March 9, 2017 and is listed in the Bell County Jail with $700,000 bonds on the first-degree felony charge of murder and a third-degree felony charge of obstruction or retaliation.
Brownlee, of Houston, was arrested on March 8, 2017 and is listed in the Bell County Jail with a $100,000 bond on the murder charge.
Marsh was a father of three, a chef and worked most of his life in the food industry, according to an obituary in the Herald. He was employed at Outback Steakhouse in Killeen. Marsh has several family members from the San Antonio area. At least three family members were present in the courtroom on Wednesday.
This story will be updated later today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.