BELTON — A Bell County teenager, flanked by her parents, listened to the 264th Judicial District Court judge give a jury instructions on the case in which she would later testify as a victim. Testimony began on Tuesday morning in the trial of Irving Torres, 55, of Killeen, who is facing one count of indecency with a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to court records. He was indicted in July 2018 on the charges stemming from offenses that allegedly happened starting in 2013, according to court testimony.
In court on Tuesday, the lead prosecutor during his opening statement, and the victim on the stand, said Torres began sexually assaulting the girl when she was 10 years old, and continuing for a few years, when she lived in Killeen.
The jury of eight men and four women were chosen on Monday and seated on Tuesday morning. The courtroom was empty except for the girl, her parents and DAs office victim’s advocates.
After reading the indictment, Judge Paul LePak asked Torres how he pleaded.
“Not guilty, sir,” Torres replied.
Statements and testimony
The state and defense each laid out the bones of their cases during opening statements. “When you listen to this young lady, you’ll have no doubt she’s telling the truth and was assaulted by that man, Irving Torres,” said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman, pointing sharply at Torres, who leaned forward with his hands clasped in front of him. “You’ll hear about what happened to her when she was in elementary school. You’ll hear about what she went through.”
Waldman said the state intended to call the victim, now 16, and family and law enforcement witnesses.
Tom Seigman, defense attorney, said that nothing sexual happened.
“They had a playful, physical relationship where they tickled and wrestled,” he said to the jury. “I urge you to listen to the evidence and witnesses carefully, and to consider when and why.”
Waldman called to the stand the accuser as the first witness for the state. The girl, who has been admitted into a nursing program, calmly answered detailed questions from both the state and defense, for at least an hour.
She said that when inappropriate touching first started, she was confused and did not tell anyone.
“Obviously I knew that’s not supposed to be happening...” she said. “I thought, ‘Why is he doing this?’” She testified that Torres’ actions got worse over time and happened often, “whenever he could find me.”
In seventh grade she said she made an outcry after seeing information about sexual assault, realizing that was happening to her. She said police were not notified at that time but after her mother confronted Torres, the abuse ended and she was never again left alone with him.
In 2017, she told a counselor about the assaults, which lead to Temple police, and then Killeen detectives, being notified.
Seigman cross-examined the girl about details of her account, if she fought back, where her mother was when incidents occurred, and if she was threatened. She said she had fought back at first and other times, but sometimes gave up because of his weight. The victim said some of the assaults happened while her mother was in the house, in another room. The girl said Torres never directly threatened her.
Testimony in the case will continue on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.