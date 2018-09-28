The Texas Rangers recently completed an investigation into the death of Killeen man Curtis Shelley, according to the Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Curtis Shelley, 27, was killed Nov. 12 in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive. Officers found Shelley with a gunshot wound, who was then taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood in critical condition and later died, according to police.
The shooter was a neighbor whom he had an ongoing dispute with, police said, and the relative of a Killeen Police Department employee.
A video taken of the incident by a neighbor circulated online. The video of the shooting appears to show Shelley unarmed and another individual holding the weapon, frequently backing away from the victim before the shooting.
The Texas Rangers are gathering additional information in the investigation. That information will then be submitted to a Bell County Grand Jury for review and consideration.
“Our office recently received the completed investigation by the Texas Rangers concerning the death investigation of Curtis Shelley. We are in the process of gathering some additional information concerning this investigation, when this is completed the investigation by the Texas Rangers will be submitted to a Bell County Grand Jury for review and consideration,” Garza said in a written statement.
A Change.org petition was created in December and collected nearly 1,500 signatures from people denouncing the suspect reportedly related to a KPD employee.
Shelley’s family has created an online fundraiser on GoFundMe.com for his funeral expenses, at https://bit.ly/2N2nMIh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.